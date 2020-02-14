|
Pat Benjamin Unger
Indialantic - Pat Benjamin Unger, age 89, Indialantic, Florida passed away on February 2020 at the William Childs Hospice House.
Pat was born on January 13, 1931 in New York, NY. He graduated from Druid Hills High School and Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He received his MD from Emory University and completed a urology residency at the University of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill. One of Pat's proudest accomplishments was serving in the United States Navy, Operation Deep Freeze II stationed in Little America V as the chief medical officer. In recognition of his service the United States Geological Service named an island after him. Unger Island is a small ice free island in Antarctica and Pat was proud to be an Eponym! He was also a Navy paratrooper, poet, and avid reader with a range of interests including science, mathematics, religion, and poetry. On September 7th 1956, Pat married Barbara Joan Howard after a three month courtship, and they celebrated sixty two years of marriage. Together they raised two sons, Paul and Bryan, and one daughter, Angele. Dr. Unger was a past President of the Brevard Medical Society and former Chief of Surgery at Holmes Regional Medical Center. His Urology Practice served the Melbourne community from 1963 to his retirement in 1998.
Pat was preceded in death by his father Samuel Myer Unger, mother Estelle Minsk Unger, and beloved wife Barbara Howard Unger. Pat is survived by his brother Joe (Marcia) Unger, son Paul (Janice) Unger, son Bryan (Cathy) Unger, and daughter Angie (Bob) Lizek, and five grandchildren, Samuel Unger, Hazel Unger, Samantha Unger, Madison Lizek and Adam Lizek.
Anyone wishing to make an expression of sympathy is asked to consider donating to the William Childs Hospice House in memory of Pat. The loving care and compassion of the staff was greatly appreciated by the Unger and Lizek families.
Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home is assisting the family and a private family memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020