|
|
Patrice Milton Green
- - Patrice Milton Green, age 70, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at home, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on August 19, 1948, in Coral Gables, Florida, to William (Milutinovich) Milton and Helen Laura "Patricia" (Houser) Milton.
She worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville, and Absolute Insurance Agency in Cocoa Beach. She retired from EG&G Florida at the Kennedy Space Center.
Patrice was a member of the Brevard Genealogical Society since 1998, and the Philip Perry Chapter of the DAR. She served as State Coordinator for the FLGenWeb Project, and Country Coordinator for Eastern Europe on the WorldGenWeb. She was also the family historian.
She leaves her beloved husband, Joseph, whom she married Dec. 24, 1975; her two daughters Melody Marie Green (wife Heather Green) of Palm Bay, FL, and Melissa Zebley (husband Andrew Zebley) of Granite Falls, NC; her step-daughter Rose-Marie Lillian (husband Guy Lillian) of Merritt Island, FL, and grandson Carey S. Green of Pensacola, FL. She also leaves many nephews and nieces, and a multitude of third, fourth and fifth cousins found through her genealogical research .
Patrice was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle "Samual" Wesley Felder Houser; stepson William Merritt Green; sisters-in-law Christine (Green) Bennett and Voncile (Green) Burnham; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Zebley.
If you would like to pay respects to the family, they will be receiving visitors on Sunday, May 19th, from 2-5 pm at 1925 Gates Rd., Merritt Island, FL. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brevard Genealogical Society (www.flbgs.org).
Visit www.islandcremations.com to sign the online guest book.
Merritt Island Florida
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019