Patricia Ann Hughes
Knoxville, TN - Patricia Ann Hughes, age 77, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Titusville, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Pat is preceded in death by her parents George and Irene McGowen; stepmother, Virginia McGowen (Ginny); brother, George McGowen. She is survived by her brother, Richard McGowen (Dick); her son, Richard Hughes (Rick); daughters, Karen (Nick) Kakanis of Knoxville, TN, and Glenda (Nick) Hallas of Titusville, FL. She was most proud to be known as Nanny to her grandchildren, Paul (Hilary) Kakanis, Erica (Andy) De Los Santos, Nicholas (Kristen) Kakanis, Rick Hughes, Christina (Will) Cicero, Patrick Hughes, Cailey Dedman, Gabriel Hallas, Aiden Hallas, and to her great grandchildren, Gabriel De Los Santos and Everly Cate Kakanis. Pat leaves behind her treasured canine companion of eleven years, Baby-Dog. She was also blessed to have neighbors and friends that she cherished like family.
Pat retired from the Brevard County Sheriff's Department where she proudly worked as a Secretary in the Records Division. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the loving staff at Covenant Hospice for allowing her final days to be lived with excellent care, dignity and comfort
At Pat's request, a public service will not be held. She would like her friends and loved ones to celebrate her by remembering their favorite times with her and contributing to a cause close to their hearts. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 21, 2019