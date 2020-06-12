Patricia Ann Parrish



Patricia Parrish, 83, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on the 19th of May. Patricia was born to Thomas Patrick Carmichael and Otha Zara Pinnell in Ashburn, Georgia on June 17th, 1936 and had three brothers, Robert, Douglas and Phillip. As a child, she enjoyed swimming on her grandfather's lake, cheerleading and even won two state championships in basketball.



Patricia married the love of her life, Alan June Parrish, on December 26, 1954. She was blessed with four children in five years and later, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She loved her family above all else and devoted her life to raising her kids. She was very active in the community and her church, Merritt Island Presbyterian. She loved being involved in her children's schools and would eventually become the Merritt Island High School PTA President. She supported her kids in everything they did and never missed a sporting event or activity. She often hosted parties and dinners for their sports teams and made an impact in the lives of their friends as well. She was an incredibly fun mom/grandmother, always up for an adventure and loved to play a good prank.



As an adult, she was an avid bridge player and often beat her grandchildren in spades. She was absolutely beautiful and was always dressed to the nines. She had a love for adventure and was lucky enough to travel the world with family. She was the most dedicated, loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother and brought happiness and laughter to everyone she met. She had a vivacious personality that is unmatched and a joy for life that will never be forgotten.



She is survived by her husband, Alan Parrish, four children; Alana Favero (Jim), Rick Parrish (Gina), Lisa Pingston (David) and Kevin Parrish, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a memorial in her honor will take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store