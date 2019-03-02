Services
St Joseph's Catholic Church
5330 Babcock St NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Palm Bay, FL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Palm Bay, FL
1926 - 2019
Patricia Ann (Conroy) Roushdi

Palm Bay - Patricia Ann (Conroy) Roushdi passed away on February 26, 2019, at the age of 92 years in Nashville, TN at the home of her son.

Pat graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Cairo, IL, and St. Johns Nursing School in St. Louis, MO. She worked in the St. Louis area until moving back to her hometown of Cairo. She eventually attended anesthesia school in Kansas City, MO and returned to Cairo where she worked as a nurse anesthetist for many years before retiring to Palm Bay, FL.

Pat is survived by her three children, Gigi (Drew), Joe (Julie), and Tony (Mary), and six grandchildren (Alex, Luke, Mark, Grace, Sarah, and Brant).

Visitation will be held at 9 AM on Monday, March 4th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Palm Bay, FL, with the funeral mass following at 10 AM, ending with a committal service at Fountainhead Memorial Park.

Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Palm Bay, FL or St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cairo, IL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 2, 2019
