Patricia Anne Hasselbrink Thomas



Pat Thomas of Melbourne Beach, died peacefully in her sleep on September 17, 2020, at age 97. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Ft. Thomas, KY. She graduated from Highlands High School and went on to Goucher College in Baltimore, MD where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charley of 68 years, by her daughter Anne Thomas Hoile, and her sister Paulette Koller. Pat spent 30 years as an Army wife at military posts in the states and in Austria, Germany, and Taiwan. Charley retired in 1972 and they settled in Melbourne Beach. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and also Port Malabar Country Club as an enthusiastic, if not equally talented golfer.



She is survived by her son Charles B. Thomas III and his wife Jennifer, five grandchildren Yvonne (Martin), Jack (Pamela), David (Kelly), Kate (Kyle), Claudia (Peter) and seven great grandchildren Andrew, Kathleen, Rosie, Isaiah, Ann Watson, Libby and James Grace.



She is also survived by son-in-law Keith Hoile and good friend Martha Mason. Much love and gratitude for the devoted care and companionship given to her by her niece Mary Kathleen Koller.



In lieu of flowers, Patricia would like donations in her memory to be made to Holy Trinity Memorial Fund, 50 W. Strawbridge Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901









