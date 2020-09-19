1/1
Patricia Anne Hasselbrink Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Anne Hasselbrink Thomas

Pat Thomas of Melbourne Beach, died peacefully in her sleep on September 17, 2020, at age 97. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Ft. Thomas, KY. She graduated from Highlands High School and went on to Goucher College in Baltimore, MD where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charley of 68 years, by her daughter Anne Thomas Hoile, and her sister Paulette Koller. Pat spent 30 years as an Army wife at military posts in the states and in Austria, Germany, and Taiwan. Charley retired in 1972 and they settled in Melbourne Beach. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and also Port Malabar Country Club as an enthusiastic, if not equally talented golfer.

She is survived by her son Charles B. Thomas III and his wife Jennifer, five grandchildren Yvonne (Martin), Jack (Pamela), David (Kelly), Kate (Kyle), Claudia (Peter) and seven great grandchildren Andrew, Kathleen, Rosie, Isaiah, Ann Watson, Libby and James Grace.

She is also survived by son-in-law Keith Hoile and good friend Martha Mason. Much love and gratitude for the devoted care and companionship given to her by her niece Mary Kathleen Koller.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia would like donations in her memory to be made to Holy Trinity Memorial Fund, 50 W. Strawbridge Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved