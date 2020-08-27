Patricia Anne Seitz



Patricia Anne Seitz, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed on August 26 at the age of 92. Born in Thomasville, Georgia on July 16, 1928 to Helen and Elmo Chastain, Pat grew up in this charming South Georgia town before attending the University of Georgia in Athens where she met her future husband Erwin Seitz. After briefly teaching elementary schoolchildren in St. Petersburg, FL, Pat and Erwin married and raised three children, eventually settling in Melbourne, FL. An educator at heart, Pat taught third grade at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and later at Port Malabar Elementary School until her retirement in 1996. Her next career was as a volunteer at Daily Bread, Inc., where, for 15 years, she coordinated the Greeter Staff at the non-profit organization which provides hot meals and other support for the hungry and homeless.



Pat loved her family and friends and was often heard claiming "I love my life". She was devoted to Erwin, celebrating their 69th Anniversary in July. Throughout her life, many of her closest friends were her children's friends; she welcomed them spontaneously at the dinner table and never knew how many sleeping kids she might wake up to the next morning. All who knew her loved her spirited, feisty personality. She was funny and fun to be with.



In her spare time, Pat enjoyed gardening, reading on the beach and enjoying the wildlife from her backyard porch. She knitted hats for her clients at Daily Bread and blankets for the local animal shelter out of her love for every puppy and kitten she cared for or met along the way. But family gatherings were her favorite pastime and she presided over hundreds of them during her lifetime.



Pat is survived by her loving husband Erwin, who never left her side, sons Jim Seitz and Steve Seitz (Bev), daughter Laura Palmer (Charlie), grandchildren Matt Seitz, Vanessa McDow (Miles), Ali Seitz, Ashley Lindsay (Matt) and great grandchildren Mitchell, Grady, Charlie and Case. She is also survived by sisters Shirley Carter and Miriam Warren, and brothers-in-law Harold Seitz (Linda), and Werner Seitz. She is predeceased by her parents, her granddaughter Diane Lowry and sister-in-law Dae Seitz.



Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 10 am at Fountainhead Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Palm Bay, FL in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Daily Bread, Inc. or to Hospice of St. Francis, Inc.









