Patricia C. Ralph
Patricia C. Ralph

Miami - Patricia C. Ralph, 84, of Miami, Florida passed away on July 24, 2020. She is now in her eternal home at peace.

'Pat' was the Daughter of Helen and Jack Curtis of Saratoga Springs, New York.

She is survived by Michael Ralph of Olathe, KS, daughter-in-law, Marcia Ralph of Olathe, KS, Kerri Fitzgerald of Ventura, CA, Kathi Smith of Miami FL, Michele Reid, of Palm Bay FL, son-in-law , Peter Reid of Palm Bay, FL , 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

She was a resident of Melbourne, Florida for over 40 years and loved volunteering at her church and the local animal shelter.

Pat continued her Civil Service career in 1978 when she started working at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, FL. She held various positions such as: Travel Assistant, Realty Specialist, and Purchasing Agent.

Throughout her lifetime she received Certificates of training and awards including a FL State Real estate license, a Hotel Management Certification, and a SCUBA Certification that she was very proud of.

Pat's greatest passion was training and the care of horses. She loved all animals. Her love of animals was passed on to her children.

Pat will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Memorial Service will be held at Davis Seawinds Chapel, 560 Montreal Avenue, Melbourne, FL on October 20th at 3pm.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Seawinds Funeral Home
560 Montreal Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-1532
