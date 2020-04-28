Resources
Titusville - Patricia Fields Clark (80), passed away on 25 April 2020, after a short period of declining health. Pat was born and raised in Jefferson City, Tennessee, where she graduated from East Tennessee State University. She came to Titusville, Florida in 1960, where she taught Home Economics at Titusville High School for a short period of time before she met her husband to be. In 1962, she was married Dr. James W. Clark, a life long resident of Titusville. She then became a full time wife and mother to three great kids: Joe, Steve, and Kim. She leaves behind her husband, her kids, a daughter-in-law Michelle; six grandkids: Caitlyn, Nick, Brett, Alyssa, Hannah, Sydney, and a great granddaughter, Finley.

She will be forever loved and missed.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
