Patricia Dee Chadwick
Palm Bay - Patricia Dee Chadwick (nee Rines), loving wife, step-mother/grandmother, sister and aunt, left us on 20 August 2020.
Pat was born on 2 September 1943 in Gilroy, CA, to Paul and Bertha Rines. Following High School, Pat embarked on a career as a typist/secretary/office manager, eventually moving to the Melbourne, FL area.
After many years of working for others, in 1987 she decided to start her own business, "Pat's Typing Service", later renamed "Advanced Computing and Mailing Service". This provided her with over 30 years of hard work interspersed with enjoyment. Not much money, but a lot of friends and happy customers. Declining health forced her retirement a couple years ago.
In 1982, while volunteering with Harbor City Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Pat met and eventually married Bob Chadwick, a fellow volunteer. We went on to build a home in Palm Bay and both engaged in various community volunteer activities for years.
Pat is survived by her three stepsons, Patrick and his wife, Vicki, of Adelaide, Australia; Arthur, with his wife Liza and son Henry, of Hollywood, California; and David, of Helena, Montana. Pat is also survived by her sisters, Teddy Hulse of Sebastian, FL, and Paulette Litton of Winter Park, FL. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and two "appointed" grandsons, Warren and Patrick Miller. Pat was predeceased by her parents, her brother Paul, and her stepson Paul Robert Chadwick.
In amongst running her business and keeping me fed regularly, Pat was an active member of her community. She was a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician with HCVAS from 1980 to 1986 and did duty as a polling place volunteer for the County in elections. Pat also devoted her spare time to the activities at Nana's House, as well as providing some assistance to His Place. Pat was also a 100 percent supporter of the activities of Palm Bay Masonic Lodge, acting as the "sparkplug" for a lot of the ladies' activities. I frequently remarked that it made me tired just to watch her.
We will all miss her. Especially me.
Still, I'll always, always keep the memory of
The way you hold your knife
The way we danced till three
The way you changed my life
No, no, they can't take that away from me
A Memorial Service will be held on 29 August, 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Melbourne Masonic Lodge, 2300 Dairy Rd, Melbourne. Remember COVID-19 Masking and separation. We'd prefer no flowers; if you wish to make a donation in Pat's memory we suggest Nana's House (on line at http://nanaschildrenshome.com/
) or His Place Ministries, 1824 S. Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL 321-724-2224. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com