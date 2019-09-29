|
Patricia Dunn Royer
Satellite Beach - Patricia Dunn Royer, 75, of Satellite Beach, Florida died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida.
Patricia was born November 30, 1944 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Joseph R. Dunn Jr. and the late Blanche Buerckholtz Dunn. Patricia is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 51 years, Leroy J. Royer, and her three children and their spouses, Linda Royer Casey (Kevin), Pamela Royer Meijer (Robert), and Steven Royer (Shannon). Patricia is also survived by her five grandchildren: Rachel, Megan and Kyle Casey, Amanda Meijer and Piper Royer.
Pat grew up in Chicago and attended Saint Xavier University in Chicago. After graduating in 1966 with a degree in biology and a double minor in chemistry and theology, Pat became a certified Medical Technologist and worked in the chemistry department.
Pat met her husband, Lee, at her sister's wedding. It was love at first sight, but Pat truly knew she'd found her match when her dog (who was known to be aggressive towards men) immediately warmed to Lee and allowed him to pet her. They married on Pat's birthday in 1968.
After marriage, Pat lived in St. Louis, Missouri where she raised her three children and was involved in the community.
Moving to the small town of Satellite Beach, Florida in 1983 only proved to increase Pat's love for community. She was an active member of the Satellite Beach Women's Club, a Master Gardener, and a member of several bridge groups. Pat was also involved in Welcome Wagon, Indian Harbour Beach Garden Club, and oil painting classes. She left behind a treasure-trove of paintings which show her love of Florida landscapes.
Pat was a wonderful wife and mother, and a devoted friend to many. She made a difference to so many and will be greatly missed.
A mass will be held at Holy Name of Jesus on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 29, 2019