Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
Melbourne - Patricia Hansen, 78, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at HRMC. Originally from Illinois, Pat lived in Florida most of her life and held a master's degree from FSU. She was director of the South Brevard Sharing Center for 26 years, from 1980 to 2006, and is survived by her sons Bob, Joey and Tommy Hansen and daughters Patty Rushing and Mary Lindsey.

Viewing will be from 1:30 to 2:30, Monday, April 22 at Ascension Catholic Church, followed by Mass at 2:30 and the graveside service at Melbourne Cemetery on Hibiscus Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sharing Center. Arrangements handled by Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 19, 2019
