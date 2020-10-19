Patricia K. Yost
Melbourne Beach, FL - "Absent from the body, present with the Lord," 2 Corinthians 5:8
Patricia K. Yost, 79, a former resident of Wellsville, PA, entered into rest at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Edward M. Poe Hospice Care Center of St. Francis in Titusville. She was the loving wife of Maynard L. Yost. The couple would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on October 14, 2020.
Born January 24, 1941 in Windsor Township, PA, she was a daughter of the late Austin H. and Fairy V. (Bubb) Schmuck.
Patricia had 20 years of service as an RN for The Brethren Home in New Oxford, PA. She attended Riverside Baptist Church in Indialantic.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by 3 daughters: Angela Thornton, Christine Lattimer, and Faithe Martin; 2 sons, David and Albert Yost; 17 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers. Her sister, Phyllis J. Byers, died just 2 days after Patricia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patricia's celebration of life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Paul's Red Run Church, East Berlin, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 3333 N. Riverside Dr., Indialantic, FL 32903.
