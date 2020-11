Patricia Lee (Foster) ParkerViera - Patricia Lee (Foster) Parker passed from this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years George E. Parker. She is survived by her son Patrick D. and wife Wanda Parker, son G. Shane and wife Jamie and their children Patrick W. and Rosalee A. Parker. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 5330 Babcock St. NE, palm Bay, FL. Condolences afcfcare.com