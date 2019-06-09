Patricia M. Beadle



Cocoa - Patricia (Pat) Beadle passed from this earth on June 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. Pat is survived by her five children, James P. Beadle (Elise Vaughn), Beth Scanlan (Dan), Kate Ray (Frank), Peggy Beleckas (Paul), and Chris Beadle; 7 grandchildren Frank Ray, Casey and Amy Beleckas; James Scanlan, Kaila, Aidan and Lexi Comeau; one great grandchild Daniel Scanlan; 3 nephews Bob Currier (Laurie), Tom Currier (Jennifer), David Currier (Rochelle); and a niece, Vivian Rogalsky (Horst) and sister, Betty Widmer.



Pat is the daughter of Harry and Mae Boyd of Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Ursuline High School in Youngstown, Ohio in 1949. After graduation, she studied at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Youngstown earning her RN in 1952. Once she completed her studies at St. Elizabeth's, Pat began her nursing career at Harper Hospital in Detroit, Michigan as a Pediatric Nurse.



It was during this time as a nurse, that Pat met her husband, Jim on a blind date arranged by close friends. Pat and Jim were married in Detroit, Michigan in 1954 and settled in Royal Oak, Michigan until Jim took a job at the University of Notre Dame in 1965. After 3 years in South Bend, the family moved to Cocoa, Florida.



After her children, Pat's passion was music. She nurtured this love of music with her children resulting in them playing various musical instruments and singing in school and church choirs. Pat sang in the Ursuline High School Glee Club with her best friend Ruth Freisen (Shea) and was actively involved with the church choir at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sharpes serving as the Choir Director. Eventually she joined the choir at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Merritt Island.



Pat worked as a teacher's aide at Fairglen Elementary School and later retired from Lewis Carroll Elementary School on Merritt Island. Since Pat had experience as a nurse, people never hesitated to ask her questions about their health or the health of their child. She loved taking care of the children and their "boo-boos."



Visitation hours will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday June 13 at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, 5475 North US Highway 1 in Sharpes, Florida. A funeral mass will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 1940 N. Courtney Parkway, Merritt Island, Florida on June 14 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Brevard Memorial Park Cemetery in Sharpes, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257 or Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505. Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 9 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary