Patricia "Noni" Pitt Julich
Melbourne - Patricia "Noni" Pitt Julich, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019. Pat was born on June 21, 1939, in Decatur, Alabama. She met her husband of 59 years, Paul, at Decatur High School, where they both played clarinet in the band, and their devotion to each other has been a lasting inspiration to family and friends. Pat was cherished by many and she leaves a legacy of kindness, energy, humor, and a deep love of young children. She lovingly and selflessly devoted herself to the nurturing of her nine children, their spouses, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and numerous foster children. She had a gift for making people feel special, valued, and accepted and regularly sent thoughtful, personal cards for birthdays, half-birthdays, and simply for encouragement. The stories of her blessing others at times of distress, discouragement, and illness would fill many, many pages.
Pat was trained as a nurse at the University of Alabama and served compassionately for thirty years, including time working in labor and delivery, in a hospital pediatric burn unit, as a hospice nurse, and with the Brevard County Health Department. Her work was an extension of the heart that she had to be God's hands and feet to those around her.
The loss of Pat is profound. It is hard to imagine a world without her humble kindness, her feistiness, her smile, her voice, her encouragement, and her hugs. She demonstrated her dedication to Jesus Christ through a lifetime love of Scripture and the way that she unfailingly expressed her faith in her day-to-day life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Indialantic for 39 years and was active in many ministries through the years, including choir, handbell choir, Living Christmas Tree, co-leading Girls in Action (GA's), and teaching children's Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Above all, her deepest desire was to see those she cared for have a personal relationship with Jesus, and through her easy and approachable way she provided comfort and hope to many. She remains an example of true faith to those who watched her run the race of life and who now rejoice to know that she is singing full-voiced and without pain in the presence of her Heavenly Father.Pat is preceded in death by her beloved son, David P. Julich; father, Dr. Charles Kermit Pitt, mother, Dorothea Pitt, and brother Redding Pitt. She is survived by her husband Dr. Paul M. Julich, six daughters Melanie (Dan) Boutin, Cathi (Chris) Velez, Aimee Kunkle, Paula (Barry) Posner, Katie (David) Kleibusch, and Joelle (Justin) McVicker, and two sons Ben (Lisa) Julich and Daniel (Sarah) Julich, as well as 25 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Pat will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at noon at First Baptist Church of Indialantic, 170 Washington Avenue, Indialantic. Visitation with the family will precede the service beginning at 11 AM.
Donations can be made in Pat's name to the First Baptist Church of Indialantic Children's Ministry.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019