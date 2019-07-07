|
|
Patricia "Trish" Robbins Parker
Fayetteville, NC - Patricia "Trish" Robbins Parker, age 66, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died peacefully May 3, 2019 at Superior Residences of Cala Hills in Ocala, FL after a long struggle with the early onset of Alzheimer's Dementia. Her husband of nine years, Rob Parker was by her side.
At an early age, Trish and her family moved to Melbourne, Florida. She spent most of the remainder of her life in the Melbourne and The Satellite Beach area. She loved the beach, taking long walks and exercising with her close friends. Indeed, a unique individual, Trish was an expert Angler. Born with the gift of Fly Fishing she worked as a fishing guide introducing the streams and rivers of North Carolina to those who sought her expertise. She was a member of the Melbourne Yacht Club and seasoned navigator who enjoyed sailing the Indian River, the Bahamas and the Deep water off the coast of California. She was a gourmet cook, mother of three beautiful children and had the most fun-spirited personality. She was passionate about good music, and loved animals. She graduated from Melbourne High School and went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree in the Social Studies from Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana. She successfully assisted in the management and financial operation of "Rainbow Landscaping Company" of Melbourne, Florida for many years and later received a CDL Specialized Driver's License for her employment as a Bus Driver for the Brevard County School Board. She married her longtime friend, Rob Parker, on May 1st, 2010 and they enjoyed exercise and relaxing at home with their dogs.
Patricia is survived by her husband, John R. "Rob" Parker, Daughter, Michelle McHugh; Son, Christian Marcher, his wife Willough Jenkins Marcher, and their daughter, Noemie; Her Mother, June White Arbogast and June's Husband Mickey; Her Step-Mother, Lynn Robbins and Lynn's Husband C.J. LeBlanc; Sister, Stacy Dantonio and Stacy's Husband Anthony; and her Brother, Brian Robbins. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Robbins and her daughter, Courtney Marcher; Finally, she adores and enjoys many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
An informal Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, 10:00 AM, at The Pelican Beach Club House, 1495 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, Florida for friends and family. In lieu of flowers please donate to a preferred charity that seeks a "Cure for Alzheimer's."
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 7, 2019