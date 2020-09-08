Patricia S. Schreiber
Titusville - Patricia S. Schreiber, 83, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Patricia was born on October 15, 1936 in Montgomery, AL to the late Walter and Louise Stewart. She enjoyed her childhood years as an "Army Brat" traveling all over the US and Guam, as well as her time spent living her "country roots" in North Carolina with her family. She graduated from Sanford High School in Sanford, NC in 1954. She was proud that she was able to work until she was 80 and worked for many years at Dr. James T. Nichols' office and at Comprehensive Medical Management. She enjoyed reading, walking and exercising; but most of all she enjoyed her time as a loving wife, mother and "grannie". Other than her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-nine years, Matthew R. Schreiber; brothers Frank and Kent Stewart and sister in-law Kathleen Schreiber. She will be greatly missed by her son Richard (Brenda) Schreiber; daughter Michelle (Scott) Hall; grandson Zachary Schreiber; granddaughters Sydney and Jessica Hall; and nephew Jeff (Elaine) Stewart. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home and will also be offered virtually on our website. Visitation will be held two hours prior from 4-6PM. Memorial Contributions may be made in Patricia's name to Operation Homefront www.operationhomefront.org
. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com