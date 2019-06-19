|
|
Patricia "Peppermint Patty" Seifreit
Titusville - Patricia "Peppermint Patty" Seifreit, 88, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Norman. Born in Franklin, PA to the late George and Alice Brown, Patty proudly served our community for over 30 years as a realtor and was a member of the Pilot club and the Red Hats Society. Patty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Norman and grandson Shane Seifreit. She will be greatly missed by children Kathaleen (Daniel) Butler, William (Jodi) Seifreit, Gregory Seifreit, Pamela R. Seifreit and Timothy (Becky) Seifreit; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-8PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 19 to June 21, 2019