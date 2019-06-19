Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Seifreit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Peppermint Patty" Seifreit


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia "Peppermint Patty" Seifreit Obituary
Patricia "Peppermint Patty" Seifreit

Titusville - Patricia "Peppermint Patty" Seifreit, 88, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Norman. Born in Franklin, PA to the late George and Alice Brown, Patty proudly served our community for over 30 years as a realtor and was a member of the Pilot club and the Red Hats Society. Patty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Norman and grandson Shane Seifreit. She will be greatly missed by children Kathaleen (Daniel) Butler, William (Jodi) Seifreit, Gregory Seifreit, Pamela R. Seifreit and Timothy (Becky) Seifreit; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-8PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 19 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now