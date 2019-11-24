|
Patricia Smith-O'Cain
Merritt Island - 10/27/1946-11/8/2019 Pat was born in Tampa, Florida and lived in Brevard County since the early 1980's. She has always lived in Florida and enjoyed crossword puzzles and making handcrafted jewelry. She was very kindhearted and generous with friends and family. Pat will be forever loved and remembered by her sister Violet, brother Guy, daughter Linda Sue, son Patrick, grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children Clyde O'Cain. A private graveside service will take place at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Tampa.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Nov. 24, 2019