Patricia Susan Marshall
Patricia Susan Marshall

Cocoa Beach - Patricia Susan Marshall, 66, a native of Daytona Beach passed away on Wednesday May 28 after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones at home. Patricia was passionate about Florida's coastal environment and supporting her local community. Her most recent joy came from being a proud grandmother to Madeleine, Theo, Klara, Julian, Elowyn and Sloane.

She is survived by her husband Michael Ziebelman, MD of Cocoa Beach and her two daughters Melissa Honour, of Westport, CT and Julie Honour of Oakland, CA.

A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 1:00 pm at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach. In light of Covid-19, a virtual option will be available for those who cannot attend in person. Interment arrangements are planned for September 2020. For more information visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Brevard Zoo. https://brevardzoo.org/




Published in FloridaToday from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
