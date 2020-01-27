Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Melbourne, FL - Patricia Thelander Malleo passed away on the morning of January 25th, 2020. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Brevard County. She was a smart, driven and endlessly optimistic woman who ran her own company for almost three decades. Patricia was a devoted mother to Michael and Grandmother to Taylor and Remington. Her joyous nature, devotion to family and unending drive to persevere will be missed by her family, friends and all of those who were lucky enough to know her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 1st, 2020 at 11am at the Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Home 1010 Palmetto Ave. Melbourne FL. 32901. In lieu of cards and flowers please donate to the . brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
