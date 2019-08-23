|
|
Patricia Waterman
Palm Shores - On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, "Patty" Waterman, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 77.
Patty was born on April 17, 1942, in Brookline, Massachusetts to Charles and Jeanne (Blatt) Michaels. She graduated from Hull high school in Hull, Massachusetts in 1959. She married Marvin Waterman on June 4, 1967, and enjoyed 41 years of marriage until his passing in 2008. Also preceding her passing were her parents Jeanne and Charlie Michaels, daughter Diana Grubb and grandson Riley Grubb. She is survived by children Karen (Ray) Easley, Michael (Ann) Waterman and David (Beth) Waterman; grandchildren Jacob Waterman, Alexander Grubb and Sarah Waterman; her sister Karen (Dave) Fenske, sister-in-law/brother-in-law Roberta and Jerry Saphire, many nieces, nephews and extended family; her much loved dog Lacey and her cherished friends, Frank Falcone and Robert Cahayla.
Patty had been a Brevard County resident for 40+ years; having moved here from Randolph, Massachusetts with her family to thaw out after the historic blizzard of '78. With Patty's creative/artist flair, coupled with Marvin's woodworking skills, they started Patty's Cypress Village in Melbourne, where they taught people how to make unique works of art out of cypress wood. After moving to Palm Shores, Patty became town clerk, helping to support the growth of this tiny Florida town. She enjoyed family and friends and will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul with a wonderful sense of humor. Many doctors, pharmacies, Wal-Mart, QVC, and numerous other retail chains will sorely miss her patronage, which will undoubtedly result in a downturn in our economy!
The family will be holding a graveside memorial service for Patricia on Friday, September 6, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm at Fountainhead Memorial Cemetery located at 7359 Babcock St SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909. For questions, reach out to David at (281) 685-3988. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research - https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 23, 2019