Patty Kranz
Titusville - Patty Kranz, age 86, died February 16, 2020 at Titusville, Florida Rehab and Nursing Home. She was a St. Patrick's baby born on March 17th, 1933. Her parents were Rex and Edna Scott of Topeka, Kansas who had three girls. She is predeceased by her oldest sister Connie. Patty's mom was a teacher, and her dad worked for the City of Topeka. Patty lived at home and worked part time all through college to complete her education as a language teacher specializing in English, Spanish and French. She received her teaching degree from Washburn University in Topeka, KS, where she was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Her first year of teaching was completed in Beloit, KS. She then returned to Topeka to work as a correspondent for Blue Cross, Blue Shield. That summer she met her future husband Art on a blind date. It turned into a lifelong love story when they married in the summer of 1957. Art was in retail management for Montgomery Ward for 23 years during which the family lived in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Colorado. Patty and Art had two children, William and Mary. Their son Bill died in 1985. Patty taught school wherever they lived as a full time teacher or as a substitute in English and French. When the children were young, she was a room mother and Girl Scout Leader. While living in Denver, she was a docent at the Denver Art Museum in the American Indian Dept. Her interest in Native Americans continued throughout her life as she completed various studies of Indians and languages of North West tribes. Patty and Art lived in Richland WA for 25 years and were active members of Richland Lutheran Church. Patty did some substitute teaching in the Tri-Cities (Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick), located on the beautiful Columbia River in Eastern Washington. Patty participated in various church groups and Bible studies. She enjoyed reading and wrote several published articles and a few short novels (just for fun). She had a deep fondness for all animals, never afraid of any creature great or small, and always enjoyed the companionship of dogs Mimi, Champagne, Chou Chou, and Beau Beau. After retiring in 2000, she and Art traveled to Hawaii, France, Germany, and England. Patty and Art moved to Titusville, FL seven years ago to be near their daughter Mary and her husband Wil. They then became active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was the most wonderful, dedicated and beautiful mother and wife and she will be deeply missed for her tender love, extraordinary kindness, and delightful sense of humor. She and Art liked the following poem: "I know not how it is, but this is true, what I had never said, I say to you. I am myself, and yet somehow am more, in light that floods when you stand at my door. Thoughts I had never thought, glow as some spark from your rich flame, ignites what else were dark, I know not how it is, but this is true, more than I was or am, I am with you." Patty is survived by Art, her loving husband of 62 years, daughter Mary Faller and her husband William, her sister Marcia Groth, Kranz and Scott relatives, numerous nieces and nephews, friend Sue and "grandson" Noel Anderson, and many longtime friends. Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Titusville on March 28th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Patty hopes you consider donating to the following charities: The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church food pantry fund, Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, or the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 4 to Mar. 22, 2020