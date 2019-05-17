|
Paul Allen Lindsey
West Melbourne - Paul A. Lindsey passed away on May 8, 2019. Paul was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived in death by his daughters Aprile Lindsey and Kathy Hopkins and by his granddaughter Sydney Vazquez. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose Ann Lindsey, 4 brothers Buford Lindsey, Kenneth Lindsey, Calvin Lindsey, and Noel Lindsey. Paul will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Full obituary and condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 17, 2019