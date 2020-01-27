Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Paul E. Lanoie Obituary
Paul E. Lanoie

Palm Bay - Paul E Lanoie (73) died on January 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving family. Paul was a volunteer in the V-cop program with the Palm Bay Police. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780. A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care at 950 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
