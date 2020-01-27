|
Paul E. Lanoie
Palm Bay - Paul E Lanoie (73) died on January 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving family. Paul was a volunteer in the V-cop program with the Palm Bay Police. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780. A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care at 950 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020