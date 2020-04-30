Paul J Winston
Merritt Island - Paul J. Winston, 57, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania and came to Brevard County in 1967. He considered himself a Merritt Island native and was a MIHS State Champion Wrestler in 1979.
Paul started his own business, Ground Control Landscape Maintenance in 2002 after working several years for AT&T.
He loved to golf, watch sports, play games, travel, jokes and just having a good time. However, his number one love was his family and friends. Paul always knew how to light up the room and make sure everyone was having a good time. He never turned down being able to help someone in need. The question why was never asked, only where. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Catherine Renfro Winston, daughter, Kayla Kretschmer (Wesley), son, Jacob Winston, brother, Lloyd "Skip" Winston (Sheri), sister, Margaret "Peggy" Gray, two grandchildren, Blake and Jaxon Kretschmer and multiple nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, a viewing will not be held at this time and a private graveside service for family will be at Florida Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or cancer.org.
Published in FloridaToday from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.