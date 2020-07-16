1/1
Paul L. Davis
Paul L. Davis

Melbourne - Paul L. Davis passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 91.

Paul was born on December 2, 1928 in Franklin County, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, of 60 years; by a brother, Nelson, and by his parents.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra (Gordon) Farless; sons, Larry (Karen) Davis and Jerry (Angela) Davis; 7 granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Paul enlisted in the Army Airborne in 1947 and was sent to Japan to serve on occupation duty. His Airborne unit was sent to Korea when the war broke out there. He made two combat jumps behind enemy lines while there. He received several medals and awards. Among them was the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. After leaving the Army in 1954, he went into the construction business with his father. He went to work for the United States Post Office in 1959. He transferred to Florida with his family in 1965 and continued to work for the Post Office retiring in 1985. He was the manager of Customer Services and Assistance post Master at that time.

A private Celebration of Life will be held with Life Event Center conducting arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
