Paula Dale Kozik Sibert
Limestone, TN - Paula Dale Kozik Sibert of Limestone, TN, passed away suddenly on November 30, 2019.
Paula was born on July 19, 1948 to the late Paul and Wilma Kozik of Demeston Borough, PA.
Paula graduated from Beth Center High School in 1967, and then attended the then known as California State Teacher's College in 1969 with a teaching degree. Paula taught in the Cannon-McMillen school district and then moved to the Erie County School district. After seven years, at those districts she was employed at the Brevard County School district in Cocoa, Florida, teaching in the primary grades most of her 34 years. She retired from teaching in 2011.
Paula met her husband, Bill, at the Washington Ice Rink in Washington, PA, where she picked him up. She and Bill were married on August 9, 1969 at the West Washington United Methodist Church in Washington, PA. They had just celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Paula and Bill were blessed with two sons, William Paul (wife, Jean Marie and son Liam) and Ryan Scott (Elizabeth and his sons Jace and Gage and her children, Ayden and Maddelin). Paula just loved her grandchildren and always had a picture to show and a story to tell about them.
Paula loved to read and do puzzles and was a wiz at Sudoku's. She also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved to travel. Paula always would say she had seen places she just dreamed about.
Paula was a member of the Limestone United Methodist Church and worked with the Merry Meals for shut ins along with being a member of the WSCS. She was a true believer in the Christian faith and is now wrapped in the arms of our Lord. May you rest in peace knowing you are loved and missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Merry Meals at Limestone United Methodist Church.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15th, at Limestone United Methodist Church. The Rev. Donna Waddle will officiate. The family will receive friends one prior to the service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019