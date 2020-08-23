Paula Dawn Wells



Mom, Grandma, and Great-grandma Paula Dawn Wells, age 65, gained her wings peacefully August 19th, 2020. She was born August 25th, 1954 in Odessa Texas. She is survived by her husband David Wells; Her parents Bobbie and Cecil Gumm; Her children Rhonda (Sean), Kristen (Tom), Steven (Melissa), Perry (Ashley), Lisa (Dontae); Numerous grand and great grandchildren; And many friends. Anyone that knew Paula was instantly touched by her kindness and her passion to love people. Paula would light up a room the moment she entered it, and everyone was better while being in her presence. She lived for her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids; she was their loudest cheerleader, confidant, and their absolute biggest fan. We love you to the moon and back!









