Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1801 S. Fiske Blvd
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Jean Curry


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Jean Curry Obituary
Paula Jean Curry

Paula Jean Curry died 8 February 2020, her 70th birthday.

The first child of Hubert and Madonna Jean (Clendenen) Harshman, with siblings Nancy Ann, Linda Kay, and Larry Allen Harshman, she was born February 8, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She married Christopher Charles Curry, then in the Army, June 15, 1968, having children: Tracy Diane, Christopher Charles, Katherine Elaine (Rosenberg), Brian Richard, grandchildren: Dalton Trevor Tibbits Curry, Mathew Brian Curry, Christopher James Mascolo Curry, Lucia Anne Foti, Nicholas Michael Foti, and Ethan Michael Curry

She earned a bachelor's degree in Organizational Management and a Masters in Management. She worked with developmentally delayed children and adults. She loved them and the work of helping them learn and develop.

Paula has many friends and is always making more.

Services : The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

1801 S. Fiske Blvd, Rockledge, Florida 32955

1:00 P.M. Saturday 15 February 2020

Burial: Cape Canaveral National Cemetery

5525 US1, Mims, Florida 32754

She has passed in advance of her husband , who will be buried with her to await the time when their spirits will be rejoined with perfected bodies for all eternity, made possible by the atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -