Paula Jean Curry
Paula Jean Curry died 8 February 2020, her 70th birthday.
The first child of Hubert and Madonna Jean (Clendenen) Harshman, with siblings Nancy Ann, Linda Kay, and Larry Allen Harshman, she was born February 8, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She married Christopher Charles Curry, then in the Army, June 15, 1968, having children: Tracy Diane, Christopher Charles, Katherine Elaine (Rosenberg), Brian Richard, grandchildren: Dalton Trevor Tibbits Curry, Mathew Brian Curry, Christopher James Mascolo Curry, Lucia Anne Foti, Nicholas Michael Foti, and Ethan Michael Curry
She earned a bachelor's degree in Organizational Management and a Masters in Management. She worked with developmentally delayed children and adults. She loved them and the work of helping them learn and develop.
Paula has many friends and is always making more.
Services : The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1801 S. Fiske Blvd, Rockledge, Florida 32955
1:00 P.M. Saturday 15 February 2020
Burial: Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
5525 US1, Mims, Florida 32754
She has passed in advance of her husband , who will be buried with her to await the time when their spirits will be rejoined with perfected bodies for all eternity, made possible by the atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
