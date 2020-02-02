|
|
Paulina Sipin
Paulina Gacutan Escalona Sipin, June 22, 1928 - January 28, 2020
She went by Paulina, Fe, Pinang, Mom, Grandma and GGMa.
Paulina was born in Santiago, Ilocos Sur, Philippines 91 years ago. There, in elementary school, she met the love of her life, Domingo Palacio Sipin. He would become her husband, with an enduring marriage of 62 years, until he passed on December 19, 2014. As a young teenagers, they both endured World War II, the invasion of the Philippines, where so many of their loved ones were lost. They escaped to the mountains, survived, and after the war, Paulina started seamstress school and Domingo joined the United States Navy. Soon after joining, he came back to the Philippines to court and claim his bride. After a traditional 4-day Filipino wedding, they embarked on their new life together. They would make their first home together in Honolulu, Hawaii where four of their children were born. Paulina and Domingo moved almost every two years across the United States, including Guam. Their two other children were born in San Diego and New Mexico.
Paulina was the 'consummate mother' always putting her children first. A woman of great strength and courage, she adapted well to this new country. She raised their six children, essentially on her own, considering that Domingo was away on submarine deployments a significant part of his 30-year active duty Navy career.
After Navy retirement, they moved to Indian Harbour Beach where they had been residents since 1976. Their journey through life together included being active in the community including Gatsby's Restaurant complex in Cocoa Beach where Domingo was Master Chef and Partner; at their church, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic, enjoying garage sales, fishing, shrimping and managing their farm in Palm Bay. They also travelled to see the world. In their later years, they simply enjoyed home, the farm, their friends and their family—which had grown quite large.
Paulina loved their small farm, 'Little Philippines' for them. And she especially loved her flowers, fruit trees, and plants, all close to her heart, at home.
In celebrating her life, Domingo, and their only son, Dominic, are remembered also. They are missed so very much as well. Paulina will be buried next to both of them at Florida Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her five daughters, Jovita Olive, Maria Carter, Dolores Watson, Bernadette Piccolella and Donna Gutierrez, her nine grandchildren, David Randall, Angela Randall, Nicole Carter, Dominic Carter, Alanna Irons, Frank Piccolella, Brianna Piccolella, Arianna Tyler and Chloe Tyler, and her thirteen great grandchildren, Paris Bishop, Marley Randall, Mia Randall, Kiya Randall, McKenzie Carter, Wyatt Carter, Makayla Irons, Gypsy Piccolella, Quinn Piccolella, Ava Stewart, Leona Stewart, Finnley Mench and Riley Mench.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Life Event Center, Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US 1 in Rockledge, Florida 32955. Mass will be held Friday, February 7 at 11:00am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 3050 North Highway A1A, Indialantic, Florida. Immediately after Mass, funeral procession to Florida Memorial Gardens. Funeral then Reception to follow. Donations can be made in the name of Bernadette Piccolella, Trustee, c/o Florida Memorial Gardens.
