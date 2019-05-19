|
|
Pauline Frobel
Hollywood - Pauline Desrochers Frobel, 86, of Hollywood Florida passed away on May 14th, 2019. She was born in Meriden CT on July 31st, 1932 to parents Florette Boulais and Zacharie Desrochers. Pauline was married to Francis Frobel on April 25th,1953 and shared 50 wonderful years together. She had a career in Banking and worked for Hollywood Federal Bank. Pauline had a passion for nature, reading, and her faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Frobel, daughter Debra, and brothers Normand and Robert Desrochers. Pauline is survived by daughters Norma (Nick) Longendyke of Panama City Beach FL and Frances (Paul) DaCosta of Houston TX, son James (Tina) Frobel of Pembroke Pines FL, grandchildren Brian, Nicholas, Nicole, Steven, Trey, and Zacharie, sister Florette Juriga of Colchester CT and many nieces and nephews.
The family will gather at a later date for a Celebration of Life at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, FL where Pauline will be reunited with her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Hospice Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019