Merritt Island - Pauline T. Jones (Polly) of Wildwood, Florida, formerly of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born September 21, 1928 to Emma and Raymond Kreber in Utica, NY. She married the love of her life, Harold Jones, who predeceased her in death in 2002.



She was employed by NASA at the Kennedy Space Center for many years before retiring to spend time with Hal and her family.



Polly enjoyed summers at her cottage in Oswego, NY. She loved to golf in both Florida and New York. She was a member of the Turtle Creek Golf Club in Rockledge, FL. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, Yahtzee, and was a big fan of Family Feud.



Polly was an animal lover and was often seen sharing her leftovers with the "poor animals in the woods". She especially loved cats and had adopted many over the years. Spook was one of her favorites.



Everyone that knew Polly will sadly miss her. She was the sweetest, kindest person, with a quick whit and great sense of humor.



She was predeceased by two bothers, Stuart Kreber, Francis Kreber, a sister, Rosemary Signorelli and stepson J.P. Cappelli.



Polly is survived by 3 sons, Steven St.Germain, of Merritt Island, Maurice (Mary) St.Germain of Oswego, Kenneth St.Germain of Albuquerque, a stepdaughter, Linda Cohen (Alan) of Fountain Hills. Lovingly referred to as "Granny" by her family, she leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



Polly was a communicant of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Merritt Island, Florida.



Please join us in a celebration of her life. Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 S US-1, Rockledge, FL 32955



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Merritt Island, FL or Brevard County Humane Society, Cocoa, Florida.









