Peggy High Lehtio
Titusville - Peggy High Lehtio of Titusville, Florida, passed away to Heaven on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at her home. She was 86.
Peggy was born in Danville, VA on July 10th, 1932. In 1958, she married Martin (Bill) Lehtio in Danville, VA. The couple recently celebrated their 61st anniversary. In 1960 the couple adopted their first daughter, Susan. The family moved to Titusville, Florida in 1961. There, they welcomed a second adopted daughter, Lori in 1965, and later in 1971, adopted their son, William (Billy).
Peggy enjoyed quality time with her children and grandchildren, attending church, volunteering to provide food for the hungry, spending time with friends, bowling, playing bingo, the gym, and all things Betty Boop.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Bill, and her loving family and friends.
Peggy is preceded in death by her son, Billy Lehtio, her daughter, Susan Bostwick, her grandson, Cole Bostwick, and her siblings, Lula T Griffith, Garnet L Turner, Edith T Harr, and Jason B High Jr.
Peggy is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Lehtio, and her caring daughter, Lori (Al) Studt. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Erin (Daniel) Dillon, Amber Partridge, Rikki Bostwick, Isaac (Gladys) Bostwick, Jacob (Sarah) Bostwick, and Tyler Lehtio. Her memory will be kept alive through her great-grandchildren Micah Dillon, Norah Dillon, Clara Dillon, Chloe Dillon, Nathan Bostwick, Stormie White, Tessa Bostwick, Colton Bostwick, Gabriel Bostwick, and Elijah Moran (due July 2019) and her siblings, Christine Young Lewis, and Robert L High.
A service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Titusville, FL 32780.
Condolences can be shared at www.islandcre mations.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 12, 2019