Peggy Jean Rowan
Peggy Jean Rowan, 82, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born on December 22, 1936 in Hampton, Tennessee to Clifford and Wavine Caldwell.
Peggy grew up in Hampton and Elizabethton and at age 19, she eloped and married the love of her life, Roger (Buddy) Rowan and moved to Mims in 1960. Devoted parents to four children, Peggy recounted those years as "the busy years". As an amazing mother, family and home were at the heart of everything she did. She worked several jobs over the years, usually working long enough to pay for a major family purchase. After retiring from McDonnell Douglas to do extensive traveling with Buddy, grandchildren began to arrive. As devoted grandparents, the grandchildren were their pride and joy. Peggy was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her smile, desire to help, and kindness will always be remembered. She was an exceptional seamstress, an avid collector of many things, her favorite being handkerchiefs and antique pins. When not spending time with family and friends, she loved gardening, and her beautiful yard showed it. She will be forever missed.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, brother Terry and daughter in-law Nancy. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Belinda (Mike) Ketchum, three sons, Roger Rowan, Danny (Liz) Rowan and Alan (Kathleen) Rowan. Sister Patsy Bowers, seven grandchildren Matt Ketchum, Lilly Ketchum, Rory Rowan, Rhianon (Jeff) Galotti, Jackie Hardbarger, Amber Roberson and Trey Levann. Great grandchildren Grady, Kennedy, Jacksyn and Kash. A celebration of Peggy's life for family and friends will be held at Peggy's home on November 15, 2019 from 11AM - 2PM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019