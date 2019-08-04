|
Peggy M. Bianchi
- - Peggy M. Bianchi, 84, (formerly Peggy Evetts) passed in her sleep on July 26, 2019. She was predeceased by two husbands, Leon "Jack" Evetts and Ted A. Bianchi. She is survived by her siblings, Fred (Janice) Mitchell, Nancy (Earl) Fogleman, Jane (Ronald) Fogleman, six children, Kermit (Shari) Evetts, Byron (Ruth) Evetts, Kevin (Sharon Fahmy) Evetts, Eric (Debbie) Bianchi, Dana Bianchi DeYoung, Holly (Don) Lazo, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cocoa Beach Community Church 126 S. Atlantic Ave. Cocoa Beach, Fl. You may sign Peggy's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019