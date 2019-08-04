Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Cocoa Beach Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy M. Bianchi


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy M. Bianchi Obituary
Peggy M. Bianchi

- - Peggy M. Bianchi, 84, (formerly Peggy Evetts) passed in her sleep on July 26, 2019. She was predeceased by two husbands, Leon "Jack" Evetts and Ted A. Bianchi. She is survived by her siblings, Fred (Janice) Mitchell, Nancy (Earl) Fogleman, Jane (Ronald) Fogleman, six children, Kermit (Shari) Evetts, Byron (Ruth) Evetts, Kevin (Sharon Fahmy) Evetts, Eric (Debbie) Bianchi, Dana Bianchi DeYoung, Holly (Don) Lazo, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cocoa Beach Community Church 126 S. Atlantic Ave. Cocoa Beach, Fl. You may sign Peggy's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now