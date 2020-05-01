Peggyanne G. Brocato
Peggyanne G. Brocato was born in Boston, Mass, Feb. 8, 1919. She went to heaven on angels' wings April 23, 2020 while at home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was raised in Ellsworth, Maine and graduated with a teaching degree in education. Prior to her marriage she also resided in Portland, Maine.
She married her college sweetheart, Walter A. Brocato, an Army Air Corp cadet in San Angelo, Texas on June 29, 1945, followed by 37 years of active duty with her husband in the USAF. Peggy and Walter celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2010.
Peggy was a 50-year volunteer with the American Red Cross in the US and Japan. She was a volunteer at The Haven for Children in Indialantic, FL. She was a member of the Officers Wives Club, (Military and Retired), for 43 years, and served as President of the OWC and the Scholarship Program for local students. She taught White Gloves and Party Manners to children at Dillard's department store. While Walter was stationed at Fuchu AFB in Japan, Peggy taught English conversation to Japanese students in Tokyo.
Peggy was the most loving Mother to her family and a true friend to all. She was generous and kind and beautiful, inside and out. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Satellite Beach, FL. and deeply loved God our Father. She will be remembered for her loving nature, quick smile and kind words for all she met.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Richard) Brocato-Underwood of St. Charles, MO; Candace (Anderson) Brocato-Carlson of Ft. Myers, FL, Sherri Anne (Erin) Brocato-O'Boyle of Las Vegas, NV. Also, Cousin Claire (Larry) Jinks of Los Gatos, CA. and Nephew Walter (Lillian) Hemmerling of Portland, Maine.
Grandchildren Scott (Kimberly)Anderson of Castle Pines, CO, Hunter (Maga) Langley of Las Vegas, NV, Tina Underwood Heithaus (deceased), and Joy Underwood Potts. Great Grandchildren; Tyler and Rylan Anderson, Leo, Hayden, Jason, and Kaitlyn.
A private Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Interment will be with her husband in the Spring of 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at www.thehavenforchildren.com.
"There are no good-byes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts."
Published in FloridaToday from May 1 to May 3, 2020.