Dr. Peter Balsam
Dr. Peter Balsam

Titusville - Dr. Peter E. Balsam, 73, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Edward M. Poe Hospice Care Center in Titusville. Peter was born in Carmel, California to Howard and Helen Balsam on August 2, 1947. He grew up in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Peter graduated from the University of Miami before serving in the Navy as a corpsman. After 6 years of naval service, he received his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Miami in 1980, and spent 5 years in Connecticut doing his residency and fellowship through Yale University. He moved to Titusville in 1985 where he worked as a Gastroenterologist, retiring in 2018. Peter was active in the church choir, playing his guitar. He served on five medical missions to the Dominican Republic, and was active with the Cursillo Ministry (Road to Emmaus).

Peter is survived by his wife of 49 years Silvia, his daughters, Samantha Balsam and her partner Chuck Porter of Charlotte, NC, and Ali Hoeffer and her husband Adam of San Diego, CA, granddaughters Livy and Mila Hoeffer, and his sisters Betsy Moody and Emily Balsam and her husband David Lloyd.

A visitation will be held at North Brevard Funeral Home on Friday August 14, 2020 from 5-7pm. A mass will be celebrated at 10am Saturday August 15, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Masks are encouraged and please adhere to social distancing when possible for the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Francis. hospiceofstfrancis.com/donate




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
