|
|
Peter E. Hellebrand
Casselberry - Peter E. "Pop Pop" Hellebrand, 84, of Casselberry, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born to the late John P. and Esther M. Hellebrand, in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Satellite Beach, FL, in 1959, before relocating to Casselberry in 1997.
Pete served over 30 years with NASA, working on the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, and Shuttle programs. He participated in the first at-sea launch of the Polaris Missile for the Navy and DoD. He also served as a NASA test conductor for loading of hypergolics on all Apollo launches, and served as a Forward Observer for the first five Shuttle launches.
Pete is survived by his daughters, Dr. Jennifer (Ed) Jarem of Winter Park, FL, and Helene (Allen) Armistead of Huntsville, AL. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Sarah Ann, Shannon, Zachary, and William.
He will be honored and remembered in a private, family service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to a .
Please visit www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com to leave condolences to the family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019