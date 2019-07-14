Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hellebrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter E. Hellebrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter E. Hellebrand Obituary
Peter E. Hellebrand

Casselberry - Peter E. "Pop Pop" Hellebrand, 84, of Casselberry, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born to the late John P. and Esther M. Hellebrand, in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Satellite Beach, FL, in 1959, before relocating to Casselberry in 1997.

Pete served over 30 years with NASA, working on the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, and Shuttle programs. He participated in the first at-sea launch of the Polaris Missile for the Navy and DoD. He also served as a NASA test conductor for loading of hypergolics on all Apollo launches, and served as a Forward Observer for the first five Shuttle launches.

Pete is survived by his daughters, Dr. Jennifer (Ed) Jarem of Winter Park, FL, and Helene (Allen) Armistead of Huntsville, AL. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Sarah Ann, Shannon, Zachary, and William.

He will be honored and remembered in a private, family service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to a .

Please visit www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com to leave condolences to the family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.