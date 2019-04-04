|
Peter James Cario
Melbourne - Peter James Cario, 80, formerly of Port Jefferson Station, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1st, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Lynne, and their children Pamela Sayles and Peter Cario and his brother Samuel Cario and three grandchildren, Elliot, Gabriella and Anabella. Pete retired US Army National Guard CWO whose military service spanned 40 years.
A celebration of life for Peter James Cario will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 7750 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne Florida 32940. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advent Lutheran Church. You may sign Peter's guestbook at beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 4, 2019