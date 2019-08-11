Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
West Melbourne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Keen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip E. "Phil" Keen


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip E. "Phil" Keen Obituary
Philip E. "Phil" Keen

Melbourne - Phil passed away Saturday August 3rd, 2019 at the Williams Childs hospice house in Palm Bay, Fl. He was 82 yrs old. He was born on August 25th 1936 in Calais ME. He was the son of Horace and Leona Keen of Calais ME. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Francis and Wayne, and sister Winnie. Phil is survived by his wife Sandra Keen, stepdaughter (Kim Latham) both of Palm Bay, FL. Previous wife Ruth Keen of Palm Bay, FL, daughter Linda Leigh of San Antonio, TX, son Monte Keen of Palm Bay FL., son Jeff Keen (Carolyn) of Dallas TX., brother Richard (Judy) Keen of Glen Burnie, MD. sister Ginny Burke of Calais, ME., and sister Jean (Jimmy) Kelly of Brewer ME., along with several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Phil retired from the U.S.A.F. in 1976, out of Patrick Air Force Base settling in Satellite Beach, FL. Afterwards working at the base supply warehouse at Patrick and eventually he found his way the Harbor City Golf Course before full retirement.

Phil was an avid golfer and bowler with 3 holes in one and a double eagle on his score card of life. In his prime, his bowling game was "top Notch". He claimed the perfect 300 game eluded him only because of "bad luck". Apparently he forgot about the 3 hole in one's?

A celebration of his life will be held at the Calvary Chapel in West Melbourne, Fl. Friday August 16th 2019 at 11:00am, Dress is casual

He will be laid to rest at Florida Memorial Gardens on US 1 in Rockledge Fl.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Florida Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now