Philip E. "Phil" Keen
Melbourne - Phil passed away Saturday August 3rd, 2019 at the Williams Childs hospice house in Palm Bay, Fl. He was 82 yrs old. He was born on August 25th 1936 in Calais ME. He was the son of Horace and Leona Keen of Calais ME. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Francis and Wayne, and sister Winnie. Phil is survived by his wife Sandra Keen, stepdaughter (Kim Latham) both of Palm Bay, FL. Previous wife Ruth Keen of Palm Bay, FL, daughter Linda Leigh of San Antonio, TX, son Monte Keen of Palm Bay FL., son Jeff Keen (Carolyn) of Dallas TX., brother Richard (Judy) Keen of Glen Burnie, MD. sister Ginny Burke of Calais, ME., and sister Jean (Jimmy) Kelly of Brewer ME., along with several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Phil retired from the U.S.A.F. in 1976, out of Patrick Air Force Base settling in Satellite Beach, FL. Afterwards working at the base supply warehouse at Patrick and eventually he found his way the Harbor City Golf Course before full retirement.
Phil was an avid golfer and bowler with 3 holes in one and a double eagle on his score card of life. In his prime, his bowling game was "top Notch". He claimed the perfect 300 game eluded him only because of "bad luck". Apparently he forgot about the 3 hole in one's?
A celebration of his life will be held at the Calvary Chapel in West Melbourne, Fl. Friday August 16th 2019 at 11:00am, Dress is casual
He will be laid to rest at Florida Memorial Gardens on US 1 in Rockledge Fl.
