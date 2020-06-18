Philip Earl Blain



Melbourne - Philip Earl Blain, 64, died Sunday June 14th in Melbourne, Florida. He was born on August 29, 1955 to parents Roy and Kathleen Blain.



Phil graduated from Eau Gallie High School in 1973, where he participated in football and baseball. He lived the majority of his life in Melbourne.



Phil is survived by his son, Christopher Fischman of Derby, Connecticut, his father, R. Herbert Blain Jr., one brother Roy H. Blain III, two sisters, Kathleen Slattery and Victoria Blain, one grandson, Cole Fischman, and several nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Blain.



Memorial arrangements are pending.









