Philip Lowerre
Port St. John - Philip Lowerre, Sr., 79 of Port St. John died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. Phil was born in Brooklyn and came to Brevard in 1980 from Manchester Township in Ocean County, New Jersey. Phil was a roofer and owned and operated PLC Construction for over 50 years. In his free time he enjoyed Music and was a gifted guitarist and pianist.
Phil is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary Lowerre, his sons Philip Lowerre, Jr. of Cocoa and Robert Lowerre of Port St. John, his grandchildren Michael Lowerre, Christopher Lowerre, Nicholas Weston, Ashley Spencer and Melissa Lowerre, his great grandchildren Alexandria, Caiden, Jayden and Kaylyn, his sister Lillian Ash and his nieces Veronica, Loretta and Kathleen.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10am Saturday November 21, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Cocoa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.