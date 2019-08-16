|
|
Philip W. Stirtzinger
McCormick, SC - Philip W. Stirtzinger, 83, of the Savannah Lakes Village, SC, husband of Mary Hetler Stirtzinger, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Downtown in Greenville, SC. He was born in Mansfield, OH to the late Philip and Minnie Schwaner Stirtzinger.
Mr. Stirtzinger, a 1954 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, was employed with the Harris Corporation in Melbourne, FL. from 1965-1996, retiring after 31 years of dedicated service. Following retirement, Philip and Mary relocated to the Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, SC. He enjoyed golfing with the Lee Builder Bogey Boys golf team and was a former participant in the McCormick Community Chorus. Mr. Stirtzinger was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, member of the church choir and a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Stirtzinger; sister, Jackie Hayes; and son-in-law, Richard Campos.
Mr. Stirtzinger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary, of the home; three sons, Anthony Stirtzinger (Sheri) of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Thomas Stirtzinger of Fort Pierce, FL and Todd Stirtzinger (Lisa) of Bedford, NH; three daughters, Joyce Brose (Jeffrey), Brenda Campos and Becky Smith (Clay), all of Melbourne, FL; a brother, Karl Stirtzinger of Mansfield, OH; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1401 Greenwood Hwy., McCormick, SC with Rev. Father J.P. Narichetti officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church Columbarium.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Stirtzinger, may be sent to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1468, McCormick, SC 29835 or to , P.O. Box 8328, Greenville, SC 29604.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Stirtzinger family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 16, 2019