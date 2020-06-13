Phylis Hannah Persinger



Phylis Hannah (Terrie) Persinger (Reeder) passed away on June 4th, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1942, in Lock Haven Pennsylvania. She was a devoted wife to William Persinger for almost 62 years. Loving mother of Terrie Persinger, Mildred Bennett, William Persinger Jr., Deborah Trimble, and her precious furbaby Chocolate. Cherished Grandmother to Rebecca Collins, Jessica Batzel, Patrick Persinger and Megan Davidson and great grandmother to Hannah Collins, Brayden Batzel, and Briley Batzel. She was preceded in death by her parents Torrence and Mildred Reeder, brother Thomas Reeder, son William Persinger Jr., and furbaby Chocolate. She has spent her life working with Bill in Cleveland Ohio and Cocoa Florida. Since retirement she has spent her time building a family home in West Virginia. Visitation will be held at Jardine Funeral Home 15822 Pearl Road, Strongsville Oh 44136 Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Jardine Funeral Home with burial next to their son William Persinger Jr. to follow at Hope Memorial Gardens in Hinckley, Ohio. The family is asking that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store