Phyllis Barbara Johnsen McBride (Birdie)

Cocoa - Phyllis McBride (Birdie), age 93 of Cocoa, Florida passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1925 in Oxford, NE. She was married to Paul McBride for 63 wonderful years. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Chope (Ed) of Melbourne, FL; grand-daughter Barbara Arnold (Ryan) of Rockledge, FL; great-grandsons Norman and Declan Arnold of Rockledge, FL. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Jansma of Norfolk, NE and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband Paul, and all three of her brothers Raymond, Dean and Kenneth Johnsen. At Phyllis' request no public funeral service was held. She joined Paul in the Faith Lutheran columbarium in Rockledge, FL. Memorials can be sent in her name to Faith Lutheran Church, 5550 Faith Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 9, 2019
