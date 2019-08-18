Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Committal
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
5525 US Highway 1
Mims, FL
Phyllis J. Jackson

Phyllis J. Jackson Obituary
Phyllis J. Jackson

Merritt Island - Phyllis J. Jackson, age 90, of Merritt Island, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Phyllis leaves behind many mourning including her son, William (Lynda) Jackson; daughter, Cathy (Thomas) Cowger; grandsons, Christopher (Orrin) Cowger and Raymond Jackosn; granddaughter, Melissa (Terry) Pritchett; great grandson, Michael Pritchett; and sisters Mildred McDole and Rosemary Carlson. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Jackson; brother, Gerald Platt; and sister, Sharon Need. Her Committal Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brevard Alzheimers Foundation at https://brevardalz.org/donate/. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 18, 2019
