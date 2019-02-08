Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church Emmaus Hall
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church Emmaus Hall
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer - Space Coast Chapel
Titusville, FL
Phyllis Sue Rollins Grollmes Obituary
Phyllis Sue Rollins Grollmes

Titusville - Phyllis was born Nov. 12, 1945. She owned Graphics by Grollmes.

She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Debbie Grimm (Trevor) and Kristie Hall; and grandchildren, Makayla Hall, Audrey Hall, and Reagan Grimm.

Visitation is Sat., Feb. 9, 2019, Holy Spirit Catholic Church Emmaus Hall, 10:00 am -11:00, 2309 Holder Rd, Mims, FL 32754. Mass follows at 11:00 am. Interment is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Titusville, FL. Lunch will be at Emmaus Hall, 1:00 pm.

Newcomer - Space Coast Chapel, Titusville, have been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence message, please click the Share Memories button above.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 8, 2019
