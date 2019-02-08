|
Phyllis Sue Rollins Grollmes
Titusville - Phyllis was born Nov. 12, 1945. She owned Graphics by Grollmes.
She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Debbie Grimm (Trevor) and Kristie Hall; and grandchildren, Makayla Hall, Audrey Hall, and Reagan Grimm.
Visitation is Sat., Feb. 9, 2019, Holy Spirit Catholic Church Emmaus Hall, 10:00 am -11:00, 2309 Holder Rd, Mims, FL 32754. Mass follows at 11:00 am. Interment is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Titusville, FL. Lunch will be at Emmaus Hall, 1:00 pm.
Newcomer - Space Coast Chapel, Titusville, have been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence message, please click the Share Memories button above.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 8, 2019