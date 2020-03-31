|
|
Preston Lee Turnage
Titusville - Preston Lee Turnage, 79, passed away on March 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Preston L.Turnage Sr and Irma Jane Turnage on April 12,1940 in Richmond, Virginia. Lee served 20 years in The United States Air Force, worked for Lockheed Martin and later for Boeing at the Kennedy Space Center on the space shuttle team for many years. After retirement, he worked at the Great Outdoors community in Titusville. Lee enjoyed: family, traveling, golf and was a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years. Lee is survived by his loving wife, Jackie of 61 years; sons Rick (Patty), Scott (Lori) and Chris (Dawn); six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and brother, David Turnage. A service will be scheduled at a later time as appropriate.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020